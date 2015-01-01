Abstract

Despite the contribution of Foucaultian inspired approaches to Critical Terrorism Studies, this article invites us to consider Hegel's epistemological insights. Foucault's power-knowledge nexus is an invaluable intellectual tool which reveals how terrorism can be a "social fact", yet it rests on a genealogical account of history and a passive notion of subjectivity determined by power (regimes). Hegelian philosophy maintains some of the benefits met in Foucault's approach (sociality and contingency of knowledge) while providing a richer epistemological account. This article introduces Hegel's epistemological insights to: i) challenge the portrayal of terrorism as a major external threat against the western liberal democratic states in the vein of "New Terrorism" or the "Clash of Civilizations"; and ii) domestically explore how the concept of liberal democratic rights, equality, freedom affect the interpretation of counter-terrorist bills, the threat perception of terrorism and domestic polarisation. Hegel's insights critically interrogate the notions of "liberal rights", "equality" and "freedom", revealing how their ambiguous definition accommodates inherent contradictions which can fuel a controversial interpretation of counter-terrorist bills, leading to domestic polarisation and (reciprocal) radicalisation. Therefore, Hegel's epistemological insights reveal how the defective definition of human rights, equality and liberty can amplify the effects of Terrorism and radicalisation.

