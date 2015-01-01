Abstract

Bring in The Bystander is a workshop programme that was developed to tackle the problem of sexual violence on university campuses by taking a community values approach. In this paper, we present quantitative and qualitative findings from a process of piloting the programme at a university in Aotearoa/New Zealand. The study was designed as a parallel QUAN-qual approach, utilising a survey and focus group discussions as data collecting methods. The analyses revealed an increase in bystander efficacy among students who attended the workshop and a decrease in the control group, but no significant changes were detected in application of bystanding behaviour. Qualitative analysis of the focus group transcripts with the workshop participants indicated an increase in the BITB participants' knowledge and understanding related to sexual violence; it also provided insight on factors that can influence participants' bystanding behaviour, suggesting possible explanations for how to improve the connection of bystanding information with bystanding behaviour. The change in the student knowledge and attitudes was also noticed and highlighted by the residential college staff members.

