Wojciechowski T. Crim. Justice Rev. 2021; 46(3): 326-340.
(Copyright © 2021, Georgia State University Public and Urban Affairs, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Past research has provided evidence that techniques of neutralization may be used to rationalize offending, and individuals who endorse such rationalizations demonstrate greater offending risk. However, there is a dearth of research focused on how the endorsement of multiple techniques of neutralization may cluster together within an individual. There is also little understanding of how different clusters predict offending risk. The present study utilized data from 248 undergraduate students. Latent profile analysis was utilized to identify unobserved clusters of stronger/weaker endorsement of techniques of neutralization. Logistic regression was utilized to model the impact of differential clustering to predict offending risk.
Language: en
crime/delinquency theory; individual theories of crime causation; other; quantitative methods