Abstract

Recent statistics reveal that white women and women of colour struggle to attain the rank of full professor. In addition, women in academia report repeated experiences with workplace hostilities, microaggressions, work-life conflict. This study draws on stress process theory to identify stressors and supports for academic women. Through analysis of focus group data, the findings reveal that women in academia continue to experience extreme workplace hostilities and stressors, and that these stressors vary by rank. They also expose some ideas from the participants of successful supports that could improve equity in the academy. The article concludes with a discussion of how universities can implement supports for white women academics and academic women of colour by rank.

