Abstract

This research examines the association between racial/ethnic discrimination and mental health among women university students in light of the increase in racially motivated hate crimes since the 2016 United States presidential election. A cross-sectional survey design was implemented at a mid-sized public university between November, 2017 and May, 2018. The sample included 391 women university students (159 Women of Colour and 232 White women). Quantitative data were analysed with path analysis and open-ended responses were analysed with constant comparative analysis.



FINDINGS highlight the potential impact of racial/ethnic discrimination on the mental health of women university students. Women of Colour reported more racial/ethnic discrimination and more frequent symptoms of depression and anxiety than White women. Moreover, discrimination predicted worse mental health directly and indirectly via reduced resiliency, a protective factor against depression and anxiety. Open-ended responses provided further insight into the environment of discrimination experienced by students. Women students described a resurgence of racism, nativism and white supremacy and increased hate, conflict, and division since the Trump administration took office. Perceptions of increased exposure to racial/ethnic discrimination since the 2016 presidential election are associated with worse mental health among women university students, particularly Women of Colour.

Language: en