Citation
Daftary AM, Devereux P, Elliott M. J. Gend. Stud. 2020; 29(7): 765-778.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This research examines the association between racial/ethnic discrimination and mental health among women university students in light of the increase in racially motivated hate crimes since the 2016 United States presidential election. A cross-sectional survey design was implemented at a mid-sized public university between November, 2017 and May, 2018. The sample included 391 women university students (159 Women of Colour and 232 White women). Quantitative data were analysed with path analysis and open-ended responses were analysed with constant comparative analysis.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; Mental health; racial discrimination; stress process theory; university students