Citation
Weil S, Keshet NS. J. Gend. Stud. 2021; 30(1): 39-51.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study of femicide involving elderly women, or female geronticide, aims to fill a gap in the research literature. The article is divided into three parts: a review of the literature on femicide, geronticide, and specifically female geronticide; a review of the literature utilizing Israel as a case-study and an empirical report on the findings of the first longitudinal study on female geronticide in Israel, which demonstrates that over a period of 10 years (2006-2015) female geronticide was perpetrated solely by intimate male partners.
Language: en
Keywords
elderly women; Femicide; geronticide; Israel; violence against women