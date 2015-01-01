SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cerchiaro F. J. Gend. Stud. 2021; 30(3): 256-269.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/09589236.2020.1730162

unavailable

Through the life stories of 20 couples comprising Italian women and Moroccan men living in Italy, this article explores the interconnections between emotions, masculinity, and migration. The aim is to understand the extent to which a mixed marriage challenges particularistic definitions of masculinity. The article contributes to gender and migration studies in three ways. First, it investigates how partners produce multiple coexistent and contradictory discourses on gender depending on cultural contexts. Emotions reveal a hidden aspect of the performance of masculinity, from which conflicts often arise. Second, it adds to a growing field of studies focusing on the interplay of migration and masculinity, showing how migration and having a native partner require a constant reprocessing of masculinity. Lastly, it underlines the importance assigned to the creation of new social networks with other mixed families. These networks help provide a symbolic common space to overcome social stigma and the consequent isolation.


Emotional cost; Emotions; Intermarriage; Islamic masculinities; Masculinity; Mixed couples

