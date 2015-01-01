Abstract

Rapid growth of population coupled with economics activities has resulted in continuous growth of motor vehicle and due to increasing population and vehicles, traffic accidents are increasing day- by-day. Each year more than 1.2 million people die in road accident around the world. The majority of this death (about 50%) is pedestrians, cyclist and bikers. For this research work stretch of NH-66 has been selected from Polem checkpost to Canacona 24km. The crash data was collected for last 6 years, from 2013-2018 from the police stations and found 344 crashes. The collected data were analyzed to evaluate the effect of influencing parameters on crash rate. Traffic volume count, land use pattern, road inventory survey carried out at NH-66 on selected stretch.



Keywords: Highway, Road accident, injuries, traffic volume, safety.

