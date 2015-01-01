Abstract

To study the law of influence of an explosion venting door on gas explosion characteristics and verify its venting effect and fast sealing performance, a large-sized explosion pipeline experimental system was used. The gas explosion tests were carried out under the conditions of 5.5, 7.5, 9.5, and 11.5% gas concentration. The gas explosion characteristic parameters were measured by a data acquisition system. The laws of change in characteristic parameters and the flame-proof effect were analyzed. The results showed that the pressure peak was attenuated by 42.25, 50.54, 53.27, and 52.88% under the aforementioned four working conditions. As the gas volume fraction increased, the peak explosion pressure decayed as a quadratic function, and the average closing time of the fire zone was 13 h. This showed that the explosion venting door had significant explosion venting characteristics and the function of quickly closing the fire zone. The law of temperature change was basically the same, no matter how the gas concentration changed, and the explosion venting door had no inhibitory effect on the gas explosion flame. Under the four operating conditions, the maximum average values of the flame propagation speed were 103.56, 105.73, 136.67, and 138.34 m/s. The results of the study provide theoretical support for explosion-proof technology and emergency rescue technology in coal mines.

