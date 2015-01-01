|
Citation
|
Domingues VL, Pompeu JE, de Freitas TB, Polese J, Torriani-Pasin C. Acta Neurol. Belg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Acta Medica Belgica)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34689319
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Physical activity (PA) level is decreased in individuals with Parkinson´s disease (PD). To increase the PA level improves both motor and non-motor symptoms of this population. It is known that gait performance and five times sit-to-stand (FTSTS) are associated with PA level; therefore, it is of great relevance for rehabilitation purposes to understand whether these variables may predict PA level of individuals with PD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Physical activity; Health; Accelerometer; Gait; Lower limb strength; Parkinson’s disease