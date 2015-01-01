|
Citation
|
von Kaeppler EP, Hetherington A, Donnelley CA, Ali SH, Shirley C, Challa ST, Lutyens E, Haonga BT, Morshed S, Andrysek J, Shearer DW. Afr. J. Disabil. 2021; 10: e839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, AOSIS OpenJournals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34692432
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The rise of diabetes and traumatic injury has increased limb loss-related morbidity in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Despite this, the majority of amputees in LMICs have no access to prosthetic devices, and the magnitude of prosthesis impact on quality of life (QOL ) and function has not been quantified.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
above-knee prosthesis; functional status; low- and middle-income countries; quality of life; Tanzania; transfemoral amputation