Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Early sexual initiation is known to be associated with deleterious health outcomes. The objective of this study was to evaluate factors (bullying, weight status, smoking and alcohol consumption, peer influence, relations with parents) associated with the initiation of sexual intercourse among Lebanese adolescents in schools.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort was formed using a convenient sampling of Lebanese students (n=1635) in private schools from Beirut and Mount Lebanon.



RESULTS: Younger age of adolescents at first sexual intercourse was significantly associated with finding it very easy to talk about things that worry them with an older brother, having a best friend who drinks sometimes compared to no drinking, and a best friend who smokes sometimes or every day compared to not smoking. Moreover, older age at the first sexual relationship was significantly associated with female gender (HRa=0.25), as was older age at first time drinking alcohol, first time getting drunk, and smoking cigarettes.



CONCLUSION: This study sheds light on some of the factors associated with age at first sexual intercourse in Lebanese adolescents.

