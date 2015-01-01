Abstract

BACKGROUND: Across 50 years of research, existing interventions for self-injurious thoughts and behaviors (SITBs) in adolescents have remained largely ineffective and inaccessible. Single-session interventions, interventions designed to last one session, may be a low-cost and timely resource for adolescents engaging in SITBs who may not otherwise receive treatment.



METHOD: 565 adolescents (M(age) = 14.95 years) endorsing recent engagement in non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) were randomized to receive a 30-min, web-based, single-session intervention-"Project SAVE"-or an active, attention-matched control program. Proximal outcomes were measured at baseline and immediately post-intervention. Long-term outcomes were measured at baseline and 3-month follow-up.



RESULTS: Adolescents rated Project SAVE as acceptable; 80% of participants randomized to SAVE completed the intervention. Between-group effects were non-significant for pre-registered outcomes: post-intervention likelihood of future NSSI; 3-month frequencies of NSSI and suicidal ideation at follow-up. Relative to control-group participants, SAVE participants reported short-term improvements in two exploratory outcomes: self-hatred (d = -.35, p<.001) and desire to stop future NSSI (d =.25, p =.003).



CONCLUSIONS: Project SAVE is an acceptable resource for adolescents engaging in SITBs-with short-term effects on clinically-relevant outcomes. Future research may evaluate SAVE as an easy-to-access, short-term coping resource for youth engaging in SITBs. CLINICAL TRIALS. GOV IDENTIFIER: NCT04498143.

Language: en