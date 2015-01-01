Abstract

AIM: There is a critical need to validate biofluid-based biomarkers as diagnostic and drug development tools for traumatic brain injury (TBI). As part of the TBI Endpoints Development Initiative, we identified four potentially predictive and pharmacodynamic biomarkers for TBI: astroglial markers GFAP and S100B and the neuronal markers UCH-L1 and Tau. Materials & methods: Several commonly used platforms for these four biomarkers were identified and compared on analytic performance and ability to detect gold standard recombinant protein antigens and to pool control versus TBI cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).



RESULTS: For each marker, only some assay formats could differentiate TBI CSF from the control CSF. Also, different assays for the same biomarker reported divergent biomarker values for the same biosamples.



CONCLUSION: Due to the variability of TBI marker assay in performance and reported values, standardization strategies are recommended when comparing reported biomarker levels across assay platforms.

Language: en