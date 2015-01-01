|
Sarkis GA, Zhu T, Yang Z, Li X, Shi Y, Rubenstein R, Yost RA, Manley GT, Wang KK. Biomark. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34674546
Abstract
AIM: There is a critical need to validate biofluid-based biomarkers as diagnostic and drug development tools for traumatic brain injury (TBI). As part of the TBI Endpoints Development Initiative, we identified four potentially predictive and pharmacodynamic biomarkers for TBI: astroglial markers GFAP and S100B and the neuronal markers UCH-L1 and Tau. Materials & methods: Several commonly used platforms for these four biomarkers were identified and compared on analytic performance and ability to detect gold standard recombinant protein antigens and to pool control versus TBI cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).
Keywords
biomarker qualification; GFAP; neurodegeneration; protein biomarkers; S100B; Tau; traumatic brain injury; UCH-L1