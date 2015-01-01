|
Tang Y, Wan Y, Xu S, Zhang S, Hao J, Tao F. BMC Psychiatry 2021; 21(1): e521.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34674680
BACKGROUND: Previous studies have shown a positive association between sleep deprivation and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among adolescents, but few studies have described the effects of oversleeping and weekend catch-up sleep on NSSI. The present study aimed to explore the nonlinear relationship between sleep duration and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
Adolescent; Humans; Male; Risk Factors; Students; *Adolescents; *Non-suicidal self-injury; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; *Sleep duration; *Students; China/epidemiology; Sleep