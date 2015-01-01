Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To review the cost-effectiveness of multifactorial interventions to prevent falls in elderly people.



METHODS: In this systematic review, the databases including PubMed via MEDLINE, Web of Science, Embase, Scopus, Cochrane Library and Google Scholar (from 1st January 2000 to 30(th) February) were used. All pre-reviewed articles related to cost-effectiveness analysis of multifactorial interventions to prevent falls in elderly were included in this paper and congresses abstracts were excluded. Descriptive statistics were used for quantitative data and content-analysis method to analyze qualitative data.



RESULTS: Out of the 456 articles, 19 were finally included in the study. Eighteen articles were conducted in High-Income Countries (HICs) and 16 were at the community level. Medical visits consultation and education were the most common interventions. Most studies were cost-effectiveness and using the Randomized Control Trial (RCT) methods. A fall of prevention costs ranged from $ 272 to $ 987. Incremental Cost-Effectiveness Ratio (ICER) interventions also ranged from the US $ 120,667 to the US $ 4280.9.



CONCLUSION: The results show that despite the high effectiveness of multifactorial interventions to prevent elderly falls, the cost of the interventions are high and they are not very cost-effective. It would be better to design and implement multifactorial interventions with low cost and high effectiveness that are appropriate for each country.

Language: en