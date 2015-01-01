|
Chen HY, Meng LF, Yu Y, Chen CC, Hung LY, Lin SC, Chi HJ. Children (Basel) 2021; 8(10): e922.
34682188
This research surveyed the characteristics of the developmental traits of impulse control behavior in children through parent-report questionnaires. After matching for gender and attention behavior, as well as controlling for variables (motor and perception) which might confound impulse control, 710 participants (355 girls and 355 boys; grade, 1-5; age, 7-12 years) were recruited from a database of 1763 children.
developmental trait; impulsive behavior; inhibition; school age