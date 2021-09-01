SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edalatfar M, Sadeghi-Naini M, Khayat Kashani HR, Movahed M, Sharif-Alhoseini M. Chin. J. Traumatol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Chinese Medical Association)

10.1016/j.cjtee.2021.09.007

34690039

PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the major public health concerns worldwide. Developing a TBI registry could facilitate characterizing TBI, monitoring the quality of care, and quantifying the burden of TBI by collecting comparable and standardized epidemiological and clinical data. However, a national standard tool for data collection of the TBI registry has not been developed in Iran yet. This study aimed to develop a national minimum data set (MDS) for a hospital-based registry of patients suffering from TBI in Iran.

METHODS: The MDS was designed in two phases, including a literature review and a Delphi study with content validation by an expert panel. After the literature review, a comprehensive list of administrative and clinical items was obtained. Through a two-round e-Delphi approach conducted by invited experts with clinical and research experience in the field of TBI, the final data elements were selected.

RESULTS: An MDS of TBI was assigned to two parts: administrative part with 5 categories including 52 data elements, and clinical part with 9 categories including 130 data elements.

CONCLUSION: For the first time in Iran, we developed an MDS specified for TBI consisting of 182 data elements. The MDS would facilitate implementing a TBI's national level registry and providing essential, comparable, and standardized information.


Traumatic brain injuries; Data systems; Registries

