|
Citation
|
Kang HJ, Lee HY, Kim KT, Kim JW, Lee JY, Kim SW, Kim JC, Shin IS, Kim N, Kim JM. Clin. Psychopharmacol. Neurosci. 2021; 19(4): 683-694.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean College of Neuropsychopharmacology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34690123
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Sudden traumatic physical injuries often cause psychological distress, which may be associated with chronic disability. Although considerable effort has been expended to identify genetic predictors of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after traumatic events, genetic predictors of psychological distress in response to severe physical injuries have been yet to be elucidated using whole exome sequencing (WES). Here, the genetic architecture of post-traumatic syndrome (PTS), which encompasses a broad range of psychiatric disorders after traumatic events including depression, anxiety disorder, acute stress disorder, and PTSD, was explored using WES in severely physically injured patients, focusing on secondary findings and potential PTS-related variants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental injuries; Genetics; Incidental findings; Stress disorders; traumatic; Whole exome sequencing