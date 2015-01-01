|
Uzdavines A, Gonzalez RD, Price A, Broadway D, Smith TL, Rodrigues M, Woods K, Zimmerman MB, Jorge R, Dindo L. Contemp. Clin. Trials 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34687944
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a signature wound of Veterans of operations in Iraq and Afghanistan (i.e., OIF/OEF/OND). Most Veterans with mTBI also experience stress-based psychopathology (e.g., depression, posttraumatic stress disorder) and chronic pain. This combination - referred to as polytrauma - results in detrimental long-term effects on social, occupational, and community reintegration. This study will compare the efficacy of a one-day Acceptance and Commitment Training plus Education, Resources, and Support (ACT+ERS) workshop to a one-day active control group (ERS) on symptoms of distress and social, occupational, and community reintegration. We will also examine mediators and moderators of treatment response.
Acceptance commitment therapy; Brief intervention; Mild traumatic brain injury; Polytrauma; Randomized controlled trial; Veterans