Barrimi M, Serraj K, Rammouz I, Alouane R, Messaoudi N, Bellaoui M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000825

34674543

BACKGROUND: Suicide attempts are common in patients with severe psychiatric disorders; however, they are rarely studied in this population. Aims: To investigate the prevalence and risk factors associated with suicide attempts among patients with severe psychiatric disorders.

METHOD: This is a cross-sectional study of patients admitted to the Mohammed VI University Hospital of Psychiatry in Oujda, Morocco.

RESULTS: A total of 250 patients with a psychiatric disorder were recruited in this study. Among these, 78 cases (31.2%) had a personal history of suicide attempts. A personal history of suicide attempt was significantly higher among women compared to men (45.5% vs. 27.2%, p =.0099). The most common method of suicide attempts was jumping from heights (31%). Patients with a personal history of suicide attempts had a significantly higher prevalence of alcohol consumption (p =.0063), family history of psychiatric disorders (p =.002), family history of suicide attempt (p =.00004), and family history of suicide (p =.018) compared to those who had never made suicide attempts. Limitations: As suicidal behavior is highly stigmatized in Morocco, the number of patients who have made a suicide attempt may be underestimated.

CONCLUSION: Our findings justify the need to provide specialized support to psychiatric patients with risk factors for suicide attempts.


Language: en

risk factors; Morocco; suicide attempt; prevalence; severe psychiatric disorder

