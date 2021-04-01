Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate the incidence of falls and to know their characteristics in terms of location, temporality and injuries produced, and to analyse the sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of the patients who suffer falls.



METHODOLOGY: A retrospective observational cohort study was carried out in a level 2 hospital of the Madrid Health Service. Falls in hospitalized patients between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019 were studied. The incidence rate of falls per 1000 days of stay was estimated considering a Poisson distribution. The characteristics of the falls are described: temporality, injuries produced, location of the injuries and prescribed drugs. Sociodemographic and clinical characteristics of patients who suffered a fall were registered. A univariate analysis was performed to compare the results by gender. All data were obtained from the electronic medical record.



RESULTS: One hundred and thirty-two falls were studied, which represent a rate of 1.61 falls per 1,000 days of stay. Men, older age, and admission to a medical specialty showed a significantly higher fall rate. The patients who suffered a fall had a mean age of 77.5 years (SD: 11.7), and had a median of 12.5 drugs prescribed (IQR: 9.25-15). Of the falls, 63.6% did not present any injury. Difference in gender was only found in the situation in which the fall occurred.



CONCLUSIONS: Our data report an incidence of falls similar to other institutions in our environment. The profile of the patient who suffers a fall is an older man, admitted under the charge of a medical specialty, with longer hospital stay, with associated comorbidity and polymedicated, without an obvious temporal feature.

