Abstract

Late life depression (LLD), a familiar syndrome, is not differentiated in the DSM-5. LLD can resemble depressive syndromes in younger adults but it differs in demographic characteristics, phenomenology, prognosis, treatment, suicide risk, relationship to other disorders, and etiology. Older depressed adults often present with fewer major depressive symptoms, less emphasis on mood disturbance, greater preoccupation with somatic or psychotic symptoms, and misleading cognitive deficits. LLD's relationships with medical and neurocognitive symptoms and with inflammatory and immune factors are complex. Formal screening tools and biopsychosocial assessment informs diagnosis and treatment. Evidence supports the effectiveness of lifestyle interventions, several psychotherapies, and a variety of somatic treatment approaches. Comorbid medical disorders must be taken into account when planning treatment. In this article, the authors describe the characteristics of LLD, present an approach to assessment and management, and recommend that future DSM editions include a new specifier to differentiate LLD from other depressive syndromes.

