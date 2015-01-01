|
González-Castro JL, Ubillos-Landa S, Puente-Martínez A, Gracia-Leiva M, Arias-Rodriguez GM, Páez-Rovira D. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e741917.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Research Foundation)
34675848
For decades, in a situation of armed conflict in Colombia, women have suffered polyvictimization and discrimination with severe consequences that last even during the post-war peace process. This study analyzes the impact on posttraumatic stress and recovery of war-related violence against women, discrimination, and social acknowledgment. A cross-sectional study was conducted in 2019-2020. Participants were 148 women with a mean age of 47.66years (range 18-83), contacted through the NGO Ruta Pacifica de las Mujeres who had experienced significant personal violence.
discrimination; violence against women; armed conflict; posttraumatic stress; social acknowledgment