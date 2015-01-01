Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite most suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries (LAMICs), limited reports on suicide rates in older adults among LAMICs are available. In Ecuador, high suicide rates have been reported among adolescents. Little is known about the epidemiology of suicides among older adults in Ecuador.



AIM: To examine the sociodemographic characteristics of suicides among older adults living in Ecuador from 1997 to 2019.



METHODS: An observational study was conducted using Ecuador's National Institute of Census and Statistics database from 1997 to 2019 in Ecuadorians aged 60 and older. International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision (ICD-10) (X60-X84)-reported suicide deaths were included in addition to deaths of events of undetermined intent (Y21-Y33). Sex, age, ethnicity, educational level, and method of suicide were analyzed. Annual suicide rates were calculated per 100,000 by age, sex, and method. To examine the trends in rates of suicide, Joinpoint analysis using Poisson log-linear regression was used.



RESULTS: Suicide rates of female older adults remained relatively stable between 1997 and 2019 with an average annual percentage increase of 2.4%, while the male rates increased between 2002 and 2009, 2014 and 2016, and maintained relatively stable within the past 3 years (2017-2019). The annual age-adjusted male suicide rate was 29.8 per 100,000, while the female suicide rate was 5.26 per 100,000 during the study period. When adding deaths of undetermined intent, the annual male rate was 60.5 per 100,000, while the same rate was 14.3 for women. The most common suicide method was hanging (55.7%) followed by self-poisoning (26.0%). The highest suicide numbers were reported in urban districts, men, and those with lower education status.



CONCLUSION: This study contributes to building the baseline for further studies on suicide rates of older adults in Ecuador.



RESULTS highlight priority areas of suicide prevention. By examining suicide trends over 23 years, findings can help inform policy and future interventions targeting suicide prevention.

