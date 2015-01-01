|
Citation
|
Hernández-Díaz Y, Genis-Mendoza AD, González-Castro TB, Tovilla-Zárate CA, Juárez-Rojop IE, López-Narváez ML, Nicolini H. Genes (Basel) 2021; 12(10): e1608.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34681002
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide behavior (SB) has been highly associated with the response to stress and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. The aim of this study was to summarize the results obtained in genetic studies that analyzed the HPA axis-stress pathway and SB through a systematic review.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; association; genetic; stress