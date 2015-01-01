SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yoon S, Helsabeck N, Wang X, Logan J, Pei F, Hamby S, Slesnick N. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(20): e10600.

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/ijerph182010600

34682346

PMC8536112

Considering the high prevalence and negative consequences of non-maltreatment adverse childhood experiences (NM-ACEs), it is critical to understand their impacts on the resilient functioning of young children. This study sought to examine heterogeneity in resilience among first-grade children who were exposed to NM-ACEs during kindergarten and explore demographic and adversity characteristics that distinguish between resilience profiles. Latent profile analysis (LPA) was conducted on 4929 children drawn from the Early Childhood Longitudinal Study-Kindergarten (ECLS-K). The results of the LPA revealed four distinct resilience profiles: (1) low cognitive and executive functioning (4%); (2) low social and behavioral functioning (14%); (3) low average functioning (31%); and (4) multi-domain resilience (51%). Female children and those in families characterized by older maternal age, higher parental education level, household income above 200% federal poverty level, not receiving welfare benefits, and races other than Black were more likely to be in the multi-domain resilience profile. The findings highlight heterogeneity in resilience among children exposed to NM-ACEs and point to the need for a comprehensive, multi-domain assessment of child functioning to support optimal resilience development in this population.


children; resilience; adverse childhood experiences (ACEs); kindergarten; latent profile analysis

