Abstract

Construction safety standards (CSS) have knowledge characteristics, but few studies have introduced knowledge graphs (KG) as a tool into CSS management. In order to improve CSS knowledge management, this paper first analyzed the knowledge structure of 218 standards and obtained three knowledge levels of CSS. Second, a concept layer was designed which consisted of five levels of concepts and eight types of relationships. Third, an entity layer containing 147 entities was constructed via entity identification, attribute extraction and entity extraction. Finally, 177 nodes and 11 types of attributes were collected and the construction of a knowledge graph of construction safety standard (KGCSS) was completed using knowledge storage. Furthermore, we implemented knowledge inference and obtained CSS planning, i.e., the list of standard work plans used to guide the development and revision of CSS. In addition, we conducted CSS knowledge retrieval; a process which supports interrogative input. The construction of KGCSS thus facilitates the analysis, querying, and sharing of safety standards knowledge.

