Abstract

One of the important factors affecting the production safety of a country or region is the level of economic development. Avoiding accidents under the condition of ensuring economic development is a problem that needs in-depth research. On the basis of collecting the data of occupational accidents and economic development indicators in China from 2000 to 2020, this paper studies the relationship between occupational accidents and five economic indicators, such as resident consumption, energy consumption, education funds, wage level and research input. The grey working accident model of Gaussian function is established, the occurrence trend of occupational accidents is quantitatively analyzed, and the accident reduction measures are suggested based on the relationship between accidents and economy. The results show that there is a strong correlation between accident and economic indicators, and the comprehensive correlation coefficient among scientific research investment, education funds and accident indicators is significantly higher than that of other economic indicators. Increasing investment in scientific research and education is conducive to improving the quality of workers and training safety professionals and can effectively reduce workplace accidents.

