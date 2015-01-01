Abstract

This study was conducted to identify the association between experiencing bullying victimization and suicidal ideation and behaviors, so as to identify the influencing factors on suicidal ideation, suicide plans, and suicide attempts among Korean adolescents. This study analyzed data from the Korean Psychosocial Anxiety Survey. The survey used nationally representative samples of Korean adolescents aged 14 to 18 years old. The experience of bullying victimization negatively influenced suicidal ideation and suicide plans, but not suicide attempts. This influence was reduced, but still remained after controlling depression, anxiety, relationships with family, relationships with teachers and friends, and social support. Influencing factors differed with suicidal ideation, plans, and attempts. Anxiety was the only factor associated with all stages of suicidality. When developing future interventions, health providers need to consider the differences in the factors associated with each stage of suicidality in adolescents.

