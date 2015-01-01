Abstract

In China, 61 million children were left behind in rural areas as a result of massive urbanization and migration of parents from the countryside to the cities in search of economic opportunities. This study explores the effects of environmental risk factors (i.e., peer victimization, perceived discrimination, and stressful life events) on depressive symptoms of left-behind children (LBC) and examines whether these risk factors have a higher impact on LBC compared with that of non-left-behind children (NLBC). Data collected involve 1548 first and second-year middle school students. Logistic regressions were conducted to examine the associations between environmental risk factors and LBC's depressive symptoms, the moderating effect of the parental separation duration on these associations, and to compare if the risk factors had a higher impact on LBC's depressive symptoms than on those of NLBC. Peer victimization is associated with an increased likelihood of depressive symptoms for LBC who were left behind for more than five years. Finally, stressful life events have a higher impact on LBC's depressive symptoms, while peer victimization has a higher impact on NLBC's depressive symptoms. The results suggest that stressful life events are an important risk factor that puts LBC at a disadvantage in terms of their mental health.

