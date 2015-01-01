|
Mancinelli E, Dell'Arciprete G, Salcuni S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(20): e10916.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
34682659
The current systematic review aimed to evaluate the variables influencing foster parents' parenting stress, distress and parenting style, thereby supporting their adjustment and well-being as well as that of foster children. A PRISMA-guided search was conducted in three databases. Observational studies examining parenting stress, parenting distress (subsuming anxiety, depression and stress symptoms) and parenting style-all assessed through validated tools-were considered. A total of 16 studies were included, comprising N = 1794 non-relative foster parents (age range = 30-67 years).
Language: en
foster children; non-relative foster parents; parental distress; parenting stress; parenting style