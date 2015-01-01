Abstract

The current systematic review aimed to evaluate the variables influencing foster parents' parenting stress, distress and parenting style, thereby supporting their adjustment and well-being as well as that of foster children. A PRISMA-guided search was conducted in three databases. Observational studies examining parenting stress, parenting distress (subsuming anxiety, depression and stress symptoms) and parenting style-all assessed through validated tools-were considered. A total of 16 studies were included, comprising N = 1794 non-relative foster parents (age range = 30-67 years).



RESULTS showed heightened parenting stress over time, both overall and compared to parents at large. Neither foster parents' nor foster children's socio-demographic characteristics significantly contributed to the increase in parenting stress; yet child-related stress and children's externalizing problems were its main predictors. Foster parents' couple cooperation was associated with reduced parenting stress. Moreover, the authoritative parenting style was associated with parental warmth, while the authoritarian style was associated with foster parents' greater perceived burden, greater criticism and rejection toward the foster child. Evidence supports the mutual influence between foster parents and children. Foster care services should support foster parents' needs within a concentric modular system, to ultimately provide better care for both foster parents and children.

