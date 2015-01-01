|
INTRODUCTION: This review explores the potential correlation between conditions associated with chronic inflammation and measures of violence across five socioeconomic subgroups. The hypothesis being that since chronic inflammation is associated with increased aggression, an extreme version of which is violence, there should be a correlation between incidents of violence and diseases with one or more inflammatory factors, without an equivalent correlation with the contrast group. An extension of this reasoning would predict a higher correlation among lower socio-demographic index (SDI) populations as a result of fewer resources to prevent either inflammatory disease or violent crime.
public health; aggression; violence; chronic disease; incidence rates; inflammation; inflammatory disease