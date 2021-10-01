SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yue H, Syed T. J. Am. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Child Adolescent Psychiatry, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1016/j.jaac.2021.10.009

34688857

In their article, Drs. Meza and Bath discuss the need for culturally adapted suicide prevention efforts to mitigate the rise in adolescent/young adult suicide rates across multiple racial and ethnic backgrounds. We agree with the authors that careful consideration of cultural values, linguistic context, and socioeconomic status are crucial for equitable suicide prevention measures. We would like to briefly spotlight the mental health of Asian-American youth and bring attention to the underrecognized needs of this diverse population...


