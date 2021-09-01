Abstract

BACKGROUND: The US is experiencing an opioid crisis, substantially worsened by the pandemic. Pharmacists play a critical role in expanding access to care through harm reduction efforts and medications to treat opioid use disorder (mOUD), yet lack necessary education and resources. Academic detailing is a one-on-one technique, which can effectively address educational gaps.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose was to assess needs and equip pharmacy staff to address the health of people with substance use disorders (SUD). PRACTICE DESCRIPTION: Community pharmacists provide ongoing care for patients with SUD. PRACTICE INNOVATION: Based on needs' assessment findings, an academic detailing program was designed to provide education and resources for community pharmacies. The project sought to assess current practice and needs and address pharmacists' skills in managing patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) and/or at risk for overdose (OD). Visits were scheduled in high-risk regions. Coaching and materials were provided. EVALUATION METHODS: Detailers completed visits reports. Discrete variables were reported using descriptive statistics. Associations between discrete variables were detected with Chi-square or Fisher's exact test.



RESULTS: Detailers visited 136 pharmacies. Most stocked naloxone (86.8%), mOUD (94.9%) and would sell syringes (64%) per state law. Fifty-seven percent of pharmacies provided all of these services. However, additional education and resources were needed. Only 27.9% had naloxone signage and/or handouts; 22.1% had supplemental materials; and 25% had referral information. When asked to explain barriers, frequently cited themes included providing resources/help, financial issues, stigma, and transportation.



CONCLUSION: Pharmacists routinely care for patients at risk for OD and diagnosed with OUD. Academic detailing is a well-received strategy to disseminate education and materials, while gathering information about pharmacist needs and barriers. However, there remains room for expansion of services and opportunities for improved care. Further efforts should incorporate ongoing training and access to materials with visual cues, as well as referral and cost savings information.

