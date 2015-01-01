SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Günal B, Sokolovski F, Neu N, Schwabegger AH, König TT, Engel V, Muensterer OJ. J. Burn Care Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1093/jbcr/irab209

34695205

High voltage burn injuries are rare in the pediatric age group, but can lead to devastating, severe sequelae. We present the cases of two young girls who suffered high voltage burn injuries due to direct contact with overhead power lines. Both patients came from difficult psychosocial backgrounds. The injuries resulted in severe long-term consequences and functional deficits.


adolescent; pediatric; female; electrical injury; high voltage

