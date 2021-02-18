SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Levi BH, Mundy M, Palm C, Verdiglione N, Fiene R, Mincemoyer C. J Educ Online 2021; 18(2).

(Copyright © 2021)

unavailable

34690610

PMC8533645

This article describes the content and pedagogical foundations of iLookOut for Child Abuse, an interactive, online learning program that was designed for early childhood professionals and others who provide childcare to young children. It also describes how an online intervention can address a complex social and behavioral issue--viz., how to identify and appropriately respond to concerns of possible child abuse.


child abuse; early childhood professional; experiential learning; mandated reporter; online education; professional development

