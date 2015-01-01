|
Dhungel B, Tsuguhiko K, Kachi Y, Ochi M, Gilmour S, Takehara K. J. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34690244
BACKGROUND: In Japan, ten percent of single-parent households are led by fathers. Taking care of children as a single father is very stressful and could put a strain on their health. It is very important to prevent and identify psychological distress among fathers for both their own health and to avoid negative impacts on children. This study aims to determine the prevalence of, and factors associated with psychological distress among single fathers and understand how it is different from partnered fathers.
psychological distress; CSLC survey; non-single fathers; partnered fathers; single fathers