Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Japan, ten percent of single-parent households are led by fathers. Taking care of children as a single father is very stressful and could put a strain on their health. It is very important to prevent and identify psychological distress among fathers for both their own health and to avoid negative impacts on children. This study aims to determine the prevalence of, and factors associated with psychological distress among single fathers and understand how it is different from partnered fathers.



METHODS: We used data from the Comprehensive Survey of Living Conditions 2016. Psychological distress, assessed using the K6 scale, was analysed among 868 single and 43,880 partnered fathers. Logistic regression analysis was performed to assess the risk factors for psychological distress such as employment type, sleep hours, smoking and drinking habits.



RESULTS: Single fathers had a higher proportion (8.5%) of psychological distress compared to partnered fathers (5.0%). A large percentage of single fathers had a lower educational level and were non-regular workers, self-employed or unemployed, compared to partnered fathers. Among single fathers, the crude and adjusted odds ratio for employment type and sleep hours were significantly associated with psychological distress.



CONCLUSION: As single parents who are self-employed or directors are likely to have significantly reduced psychological distress than those with regular jobs, measures are needed to improve the work-family balance for non-self-employed fathers. There is a need to provide assistance to improve the quality and amount of sleep of single fathers to ensure their and their children's good health.

Language: en