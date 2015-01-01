Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) rates have grown alongside the sweeping changes, challenges, and transitions necessitated by the onset of COVID-19. The goal of this exploratory study was to examine COVID-19 related risk markers for IPV perpetration. Data were collected from a national sample of 365 U.S. individuals who were in a relationship during August 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic. Unadjusted odds ratios were calculated for 27 unique risk markers related to lifestyle changes due to COVID-19, mental health, isolation, financial impacts, and COVID-19 diagnoses. The strongest risk markers for IPV perpetration were feelings of loneliness, followed by anxiety symptoms, perceived stress, fear, boredom, substance use and lifestyle changes. Understanding risk markers associated with an increase in IPV perpetration can aid helping professionals identify individuals who may be at risk for IPV, or target these factors to aid in IPV prevention and intervention efforts.

