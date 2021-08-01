|
Ng P, Sankhesara D, Weinert C, Alcock R, Andrews D, Best M, Joshi P, Rajwani A, Hillis G. J. Am. Coll. Cardiol. Case Rep. 2021; 3(13): 1531-1534.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34693354
Ventricular septal rupture is an extremely rare sequelae of blunt chest trauma, and is mostly diagnosed postmortem. We present a case of a large isolated traumatic ventricular septal rupture after a suicide attempt by jumping from a height of 5 stories, which was successfully treated with surgical closure. (Level of Difficulty: Intermediate.).
Language: en
trauma; cardiac surgery; echocardiography; TTE, transthoracic echocardiography; ventricular septal rupture; VSR, ventricular septal rupture