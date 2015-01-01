Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Associations between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and chronic diseases among middle-aged or older Chinese individuals have not been well documented. In addition, whether demographic and socioeconomic characteristics modify any such associations has been underexplored.



OBJECTIVES: To examine associations between ACEs and subsequent chronic diseases and to assess whether age, sex, educational level, annual per capita household expenditure level, and childhood economic hardship modify these associations. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This population-based cross-sectional study used data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study (CHARLS), a survey of residents aged 45 years or older in 28 provinces across China; specifically, the study used data from the CHARLS life history survey conducted from June 1 to December 31, 2014, and a CHARLS follow-up health survey conducted from July 1 to September 30, 2015. The study population included 11 972 respondents aged 45 years or older who had data on at least 1 of 14 specified chronic diseases and information on all 12 of the ACE indicators included in this study. Data analysis was performed from December 1 to 30, 2020. EXPOSURES: Any of 12 ACEs (physical abuse, emotional neglect, household substance abuse, household mental illness, domestic violence, incarcerated household member, parental separation or divorce, unsafe neighborhood, bullying, parental death, sibling death, and parental disability), measured by indicators on a questionnaire. The number of ACEs per participant was summed and categorized into 1 of 5 cumulative-score groups: 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4 or more. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease, asthma, liver disease, cancer, digestive disease, kidney disease, arthritis, psychiatric disease, and memory-related disease were defined by self-reported physician diagnoses or in combination with health assessment and medication data. Multimorbidity was defined as the presence of 2 or more of these 14 chronic diseases. Logistic regression models were used to assess associations of the 12 ACEs with the 14 chronic diseases and with multimorbidity. Modification of the associations by demographic and socioeconomic characteristics was assessed by stratified analyses and tests for interaction.



RESULTS: Of the 11 972 individuals included (mean [SD] age, 59.85 [9.56] years; 6181 [51.6%] were females), 80.9% had been exposed to at least 1 ACE and 18.0% reported exposure to 4 or more ACEs. Compared with those without ACE exposure, participants who experienced 4 or more ACEs had increased risks of dyslipidemia, chronic lung disease, asthma, liver disease, digestive disease, kidney disease, arthritis, psychiatric disease, memory-related disease, and multimorbidity. The estimated odds ratios (ORs) ranged from 1.27 (95% CI, 1.02-1.59) for dyslipidemia to 2.59 (95% CI, 2.16-3.11) for digestive disease. A dose-response association was also observed between the number of ACEs and the risk of most of the chronic diseases (excluding hypertension, diabetes, and cancer) (eg, chronic lung disease for ≥4 ACEs vs none: OR, 2.01; 95% CI, 1.59-2.55; P < .001 for trend) and of multimorbidity (for individuals among the overall study population with ≥4 ACEs vs none: OR, 2.03; 95% CI, 1.70-2.41; P < .001 for trend). The demographic or socioeconomic characteristics of age, sex, educational level, annual per capita household expenditure level, or childhood economic hardship were not shown to significantly modify the associations between ACEs and multimorbidity.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this population-based, cross-sectional study of adults in China, exposure to ACEs was associated with higher risks of chronic diseases regardless of demographic and socioeconomic characteristics during childhood or adulthood. These findings suggest a need to prevent ACEs and a need for a universal life-course public health strategy to reduce potential adverse health outcomes later in life among individuals who experience them.

Language: en