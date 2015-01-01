Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the internet search activity of people with suicidal thoughts and behaviors (STBs). This data source has the potential to inform both clinical and public health efforts, such as suicide risk assessment and prevention.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to evaluate the internet search activity of suicidal young people to find evidence of suicidal ideation and behavioral health-related content.



METHODS: Individuals aged between 15 and 30 years (N=43) with mood disorders who were hospitalized for STBs provided access to their internet search history. Searches that were conducted in the 3-month period prior to hospitalization were extracted and manually evaluated for search themes related to suicide and behavioral health.



RESULTS: A majority (27/43, 63%) of participants conducted suicide-related searches. Participants searched for information that exactly matched their planned or chosen method of attempting suicide in 21% (9/43) of cases. Suicide-related search queries also included unusual suicide methods and references to suicide in popular culture. A majority of participants (33/43, 77%) had queries related to help-seeking themes, including how to find inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care. Queries related to mood and anxiety symptoms were found among 44% (19/43) of participants and included references to panic disorder, the inability to focus, feelings of loneliness, and despair. Queries related to substance use were found among 44% (19/43) of participants. Queries related to traumatic experiences were present among 33% (14/43) of participants. Few participants conducted searches for crisis hotlines (n=3).



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals search the internet for information related to suicide prior to hospitalization for STBs. The improved understanding of the search activity of suicidal people could inform outreach, assessment, and intervention strategies for people at risk. Access to search data may also benefit the ongoing care of suicidal patients.

Language: en