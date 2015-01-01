Abstract

The analysis aimed to assess the passive safety of supporting masts for road signs in accordance with EN 12767. Experimental tests were carried out based on the requirements of the standard for the smallest and the largest constructions within the product family. Numerical models of crash tests were prepared for whole product family using the Finite Element Method in the LS-Dyna environment. Based on the comparison of the experimental tests and the numerical calculations, the usefulness of the numerical model for estimating the actual value of the Acceleration Severity Index (ASI) and the Theoretical Head Impact Velocity (THIV) was assessed. With the use of these relationships the values of ASI and THIV for masts not tested experimentally were estimated. It was confirmed that the analyzed masts met the requirements for the passive safety of structures set out in the standard EN 12767. It was possible since as a result of the impact, the mast column detached from the base, allowing the vehicle to continue moving. The behavior of the masts was primarily influenced by the destruction of the safety connectors. The paper presents the most important elements from the point of view of designing such solutions.

Language: en