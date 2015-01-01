Abstract

Fire events in buildings can cause losses to human life and important material damage, therefore a great deal of attention is paid nowadays to fire prevention. Buildings based on steel structures are especially affected in the event of a fire, due to the important loss of load-bearing capability when steel is heated at temperatures higher than 500 °C. Therefore, one possible method to mitigate the deleterious effect of fire is to protect steel structures from direct heating by applying protective coatings. In this paper, the ability of magnesium phosphate cement (MPC), based on dead burned magnesite and calcium magnesium phosphate cement (CMPC) coatings, to protect a steel substrate was assessed. CMPCs were obtained by mixing partially calcined dolomite with a KH(2)PO(4) (MKP) solution, and in some cases, with a setting retarder (borax). The main mineralogical compounds assessed by X-ray diffraction and electronic microscopy (SEM-EDS) in CMPC are MgO, CaCO(3), and K-struvite (KMgPO(4)·6H(2)O). The coatings based on MPC and CMPC, applied to steel plates, were tested in direct contact with a flame; the coatings of MPC and CMPC without the borax addition prevented the temperature increase of a metal substrate above 500 °C. No exfoliation of coatings (MPC and CMPC without borax addition) was noticed during the entire period of the test (45 min).

Language: en