Gimigliano F, Resmini G, Moretti A, Aulicino M, Gargiulo F, Gimigliano A, Liguori S, Paoletta M, Iolascon G. Medicina (Lithuania) 2021; 57(10): e1118.
(Copyright © 2021, Lietuvos Gydytoju Sajunga Lithuania)
34684155
Background and Objectives: Sport-related musculoskeletal injuries (MSK-Is) are a common health issue in athletes that can lead to reduced performance. The aim of this scoping review was to synthetize available evidence on injury incidence rates (IIRs), types, and sites that affect the musculoskeletal (MSK) system of adult athletes.
incidence; sport; athletes; musculoskeletal injuries; Olympic Games; sprain; strain