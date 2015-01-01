Abstract

Adolescent inhalant misuse has a known association with suicidal thoughts and behaviour. This association persists even after inhalant misuse has ceased. Previous studies have hypothesised that this association may derive from socioeconomic disadvantage or vulnerability, and potentially mediated by impulsivity. This association may also be due to the central nervous system depressant effects of inhalants. This review takes a behavioural toxicology perspective, focussed particularly on the serotonergic system and the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Adrenal (HPA) axis, as potential links between adolescent inhalant misuse and suicidal behaviour. The challenges of bridging the pre-clinical and clinical literature in this area are discussed, along with promising avenues for future research; ultimately aimed at reducing suicide risk in a vulnerable adolescent population group.

