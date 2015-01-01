Abstract

OBJECTIVE During a natural disaster, accessing appropriate information is essential to reduce damage to health. Information and community technology (ICT) devices can help in obtaining information. This study aimed to identify the characteristics of information tools commonly used by ICT device users during a natural disaster, and identify associations between sociodemographic factors and Internet-based information tools.



METHODS In 2019, 21,300 adults aged 18 years and above living in Fuchu city, Tokyo, were enrolled in our survey. Participants were asked which ICT devices (computer, smartphone, tablet, or mobile phone) they used. Those who used at least one device were classified as ICT device users. To evaluate the information tools commonly used during a natural disaster, participants were asked to select information resources they would use from a list provided (television, radio, Internet search, alert mail, administrative radio system, local government website, neighborhood, family, and friends). We classified Internet search, alert mail, and local government website as Internet-based tools. A Poisson regression model with robust variance was used to assess sex and age differences among ICT device users and clarify associations between sociodemographic factors and the use of Internet-based information tools.



RESULTS The respondents were 9,201 adults (response rate: 43.2%). Among the ICT device users, more than 95% were below 70 years. Moreover, 66.7% of women and 70.6% of men were 80 years or above. More than 80% preferred television to get information during a natural disaster. Over 70% of women below 60 years and men below 70 years preferred to use an Internet search, compared with 7.8% of women aged 80 years or above. Those who selected Internet search were more likely to be women, have a high household income and high educational attainment, be widowed/divorced/single, and be less likely to live alone or be older adults (especially older women). Participants who selected alert mail were more likely to be women and have high educational attainment, and less likely to be widowed/divorced/single and older adults. Those who selected government websites were more likely to be women, have high educational attainment and be widowed/divorced/single, and less likely to live alone, be widowed/divorced/single, and be older adults (especially older women).



CONCLUSION There were differences by sex and age in information tools selected for use during a natural disaster among ICT device users. Sociodemographic factors were associated with Internet-based tools, and use differed by type of information tool.

Language: ja