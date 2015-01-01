Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence against medical staff has been prevalent in China over the past two decades. Although Chinese authorities have released many laws and regulations to protect medical staff from violence since 2011, the legal approach alone is unlikely to resolve this complex issue. In particular, several cases of violence against medical staff in China have caused great media sensation.



METHOD: This paper proposes an integrated model that combines the environmental stimuli theory, broken windows theory, and rational choice theory. It adopts the fuzzy set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA) to untangle the causal relationship between violence against medical staff, media sensation, and judicial judgment. We examined reports of medical violence on media and news websites from January 1, 2010, to January 31, 2020, and selected 50 cases with detailed information for this study.



RESULTS: The results show that each condition is not sufficient for the absence of judicial judgment, but when combined, they are conducive to the outcome. The conditions of hospital level, medical cost, and media sensation play important roles. The providers, patients, and environmental factors are indicators of inadequate or lack of judicial judgment, which corresponds to previous expectations.



CONCLUSIONS: The integrated model greatly enriches the extant theories and literature, and also yields implications for preventing violence against medical staff in China. We suggest that sustainable and innovative healthcare reform should be initiated. For example, public hospitals should remain the cornerstone of national public health security. Medical staff in public hospitals must be regarded as "civil servants". Therefore, the current legal system should be improved. The media should objectively report events concerning medical staff and improve public healthcare knowledge.

