Mansouri T, Hostler D, Temple JL, Clemency BM. Prehosp. Emerg. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of EMS Physicians, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34694197
OBJECTIVE: EMS clinicians work in shifts to provide 24-hour care. Shift work is linked with metabolic disease and over 70% of EMS clinicians report having overweight or obesity. Inability to store food in their vehicles combined with limited overnight dining establishments, and unpredictable job demands leads to reliance on convenience and fast foods. The objective of this study was to describe the eating and physical activity patterns among EMS clinicians on days on and off shift.
Language: en
physical activity; EMS; night shift; nutrition